China's PLA confirms of finding the missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh: Report

The Indian Army has sought assistance from the People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return the youth reportedly captured by the Chinese army
China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed that they have found the missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh. Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, PRO Defence has said that, “ The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed."
Earlier,the Indian Army has sought assistance from the People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return the youth reportedly captured by the Chinese army.
"Seventeen-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer said in a tweet on Thursday.
Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh (East), had said that the youth was "abducted" on Tuesday from the state's Upper Siang district.
"Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh," he said in a tweet.
"His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," he added.
Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pasighat West Ninong Ering also claimed that 17-year-old was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday.
His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6.30 pm near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA.Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bising under Tuting.
