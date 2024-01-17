China’s Population Decline Accelerated Last Year

The number of newborns, which has gone into free fall over the past several years, slid to 9.02 million from 9.56 million in 2022. The latest number represents less than half the babies born in 2016, after China abolished the one-child policy. The latest numbers point to a fertility rate—the number of children a woman has over her lifetime—at close to 1.0—a level considered by demographers as “ultralow."