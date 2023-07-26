China’s Soaring Youth Unemployment Threatens Xi’s Economic Vision
The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Summary
- Nation needs workers, but college graduates shun low-skill work; many opt out of job market, ‘lying flat’
HEFEI, China—More than one in five young people in China are jobless. The government casts much of the blame on the job seekers themselves, insisting that their expectations have gotten too high.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
×