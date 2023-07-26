China’s Soaring Youth Unemployment Threatens Xi’s Economic Vision

China’s economy grew just 0.8% in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, an anemic rate that showed how the country, hamstrung by heavy borrowing and a property-market downturn, is struggling to regain momentum after the pandemic. Instead of investing in projects that would create new jobs for college graduates, many companies have been focused on paying down debt. The government has cracked down on sectors that were traditionally big employers of young people, such as technology and real estate.