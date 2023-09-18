China’s Top Diplomat Due in Moscow After Surprise U.S. Talks3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s four-day trip comes on the back of weekend meetings with White House officials in Malta
SINGAPORE—China’s top diplomat was set to begin a four-day visit to Russia after a surprise stopover in Malta for weekend talks with White House officials, as Beijing lays the groundwork for separate meetings between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his U.S. and Russian counterparts.