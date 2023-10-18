China’s Xi Doubles Down on Belt and Road as Path to New World Order
Brian Spegele ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 18 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST
SummaryChinese and Russian leaders touted the trillion-dollar initiative as a model for international cooperation at their summit in Beijing, but Western leaders weren’t there to hear it.
BEIJING—With one war raging in Ukraine and another unfolding in the Middle East, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is promoting his signature foreign-policy project as a force for unity, cooperation and prosperity around the globe.
