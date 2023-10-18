China’s Xi Doubles Down on Belt and Road as Path to New World Order

BEIJING—With one war raging in Ukraine and another unfolding in the Middle East, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is promoting his signature foreign-policy project as a force for unity, cooperation and prosperity around the globe.

At a summit convened here to celebrate the Belt and Road Initiative, the picture looked more fractured.

During a keynote speech inside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Wednesday, Xi positioned China as a leader of a new, more inclusive global order and promised that his country’s rise would benefit any that wanted to participate.

“We don’t do ideological confrontation, we don’t do geopolitical rivalry and we don’t do bloc politics," he said, taking aim at unilateral sanctions, economic decoupling and other tools that Beijing accuses the U.S. of exploiting to contain its rivals. “What has been achieved in the past 10 years demonstrates that Belt and Road cooperation is on the right side of history."

Invited to speak directly after Xi, Russian leader Vladimir Putin praised what he said were the trillion-dollar infrastructure program’s efforts to build a “fairer, multipolar world and system of international relations," according to a translation by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

The prominence given to Putin, and the near absence of Western representation among the roughly two-dozen world leaders who attended the forum, reflects how the Belt and Road Initiative has become increasingly fractured along geopolitical lines since Xi first proposed the idea a decade ago—tensions that have been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and most recently the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Originally envisaged as a way to promote infrastructure development to better link China to Central Asia and beyond, the initiative has faced sustained criticism from Western governments for piling what they say are unsustainable debt loads on some participant countries.

Xi didn’t directly address the debt criticism in his speech on Wednesday. Instead, he spoke in broad terms about how China’s rise benefits other countries.

“When China does well, the world will do even better," Xi said. “Through Belt and Road cooperation, China is opening its doors even wider to the world."

Amid the war in Ukraine and an outstanding arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court, Putin’s attendance at this year’s forum reinforced China’s economic and diplomatic support for the Russian leader even as he has become a pariah in the West.

In response to Western sanctions against Russia following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, trade ties between Russia and China have surged, as Russia has increasingly turned to China to source technologies and machinery it struggles to get elsewhere.

In a meeting between Xi and Putin on Wednesday, their 42nd since 2013, the Chinese leader praised what he said was a “good working relationship and a deep friendship" with Putin, according to a readout by Chinese state media.

“Political mutual trust between the two countries has continuously deepened, strategic collaboration has been close and effective, and bilateral trade has reached a record high," Xi told Putin, according to the Chinese state media report, which didn’t mention the Ukraine war.

Under the difficult current circumstances, China and Russia should closely coordinate their foreign policies, Putin told Xi, according to Russian state media.

Russia has previously praised China’s official position on the Ukraine war, with Beijing taking the view that the security interests of all parties must be taken into consideration in seeking a resolution to the conflict. That position, according to Western analysts, lends weight to the Russian stance that external security threats meant it had no choice but to invade Ukraine.

There was no immediate word of a breakthrough on long-running negotiations for a new natural gas pipeline linking Russia and China, dubbed the Power of Siberia 2. The pipeline would traverse Mongolia and bolster Russian gas sales to China, further reorienting Russia’s energy industry toward Asia and away from its traditional reliance on Europe.

In a meeting with Mongolia’s president in Beijing on Tuesday, Putin said he thinks the project will move forward with good momentum, according to Russian state media.

With Putin and other foreign leaders in town, security in Beijing has been exceedingly tight for several days leading up to the forum, with Chinese soldiers and scores of police and plain-clothed security agents deployed to keep guard in parts of the capital. Amid the fighting in the Middle East, an employee of Israel’s embassy was stabbed in Beijing last week.

In the buildup to this year’s forum, China has implicitly linked the Belt and Road Initiative to its growing rivalry with the U.S. and other Western countries. A white paper by China’s government earlier this month took aim at U.S. efforts to limit certain technology sales to China, a strategy the Biden administration calls “de-risking."

“Certain countries overstretch the concept of national security and seek ‘decoupling’ in the name of ‘de-risking,’" it said. “Their actions raise obstacles to the long-term development of humanity."

The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday that it was further tightening restrictions on China’s ability to buy advanced chips that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. U.S. limits on technology exports to China have emerged as one of the most contentious points of disagreement between the countries. China complains that the restrictions are unfair and designed to contain it.

In his speech Wednesday, Xi said China’s economy was open to foreign investment, despite a souring of international business sentiment amid an unpredictable domestic regulatory environment and an intensifying national-security clampdown. Xi said that China would scrap all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector—long a sore spot for foreign companies seeking to make products in the country—without providing details.

For Belt and Road projects, many of which are built outside China’s borders, Xi said the state-owned China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China would each make an additional 350 billion yuan, equivalent to $47.9 billion, of financing available, while 80 billion yuan would be injected into China’s state-run Silk Road Fund.

Despite the new commitments, there is evidence that, in some ways, enthusiasm for the Belt and Road Initiative is waning. This year, roughly two-dozen heads of state or government have attended the summit, compared with the 37 who participated in the last such forum in 2019.

Noticeably absent from this year’s forum is almost all representation from the European Union, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the only head of an EU member state to attend this year’s gathering. Leaders from Greece, Italy and Portugal previously attended the 2019 meeting.

And while the Belt and Road Initiative was once focused on China helping to finance and build large-scale infrastructure, it now appears to be shifting toward smaller, more commercially-oriented projects, as well as giving priority to clean development and bolstering digital connectivity among its members, analysts who follow the initiative say.

But the change doesn’t mean the initiative is going away. Instead, Xi announced plans to create a secretariat for the forum, a move that would institutionalize the initiative going forward, said Rick Waters, the managing director for China at the political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group.

“So long as Xi is around, this project is here to stay," Waters said.

Write to Brian Spegele at Brian.Spegele@wsj.com and Wenxin Fan at wenxin.fan@wsj.com

