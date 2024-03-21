China’s Xi Jinping to Meet U.S. CEOs in Beijing Next Week

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to meet a group of U.S. business leaders next week after a government-sponsored forum as Beijing steps up efforts to woo American firms amid an exodus of foreign capital.

The meeting with China’s top leader is set for Wednesday, and insurer Chubb’s CEO, Evan Greenberg, along with Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, are expected to attend, people familiar with the matter said. The list of participants is still being completed and the people said that Beijing could cancel the Xi meeting at the last minute.

The sponsor of the meeting, China’s State Council, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

U.S. executives are heading to the Chinese capital this weekend for the China Development Forum, an annual gathering where global business leaders rub shoulders with Chinese policymakers. The two-day meeting is slated to start on Sunday. The topics set to be discussed include China’s economic growth, artificial intelligence and climate change, according to a draft agenda seen by The Wall Street Journal.

This year’s forum takes place as the world’s second-largest economy faces headwinds including an economic slowdown, weak consumption and declining private-sector investment in China. Foreign companies are also seeking reassurances from Beijing about inconsistent regulation and rising operational risks.

After keeping a low profile at last year’s forum, American CEOs will be back in force this year. According to a draft delegate list circulated to attendees and viewed by the Journal, the U.S. will make up the largest global business delegation at this month’s gathering, with 34 of the more than 85 top executives expected to attend coming from American multinationals.

Last March, only 23 business leaders from American companies turned up, with many staying away amid some of the rockiest political relations between the U.S. and China in decades. In early 2023, the U.S. Air Force had shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, and Washington had been stepping up pressure over popular short-video app TikTok’s ties to China.

Among the expected CEO attendees this year are Tim Cook of Apple, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Ken Griffin of hedge fund Citadel and HSBC’s Noel Quinn. Other senior leaders in attendance this year include chip maker CEOs such as Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Lisa Su of AMD and energy company Exxon Mobil top executive Darren Woods.

The top executives from American food company Cargill, pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer also plan to come. While CEOs Laxman Narasimhan of Starbucks, Dirk Van de Put of snack food company Mondelez International and Enrique Lores of HP will make their first appearance at the forum.

The Journal previously reported the expected attendance of Cook and Schwarzman.

Despite the expected large turnout, this year’s gathering has been shrouded in mystery, with the identity of the keynote speaker for the conference—typically a senior Chinese leader—up in the air, with no definitive details given to participants. There have also been no public announcements about the forum nor any website dedicated to it.

The planned get-together with Xi after the forum is Beijing’s follow-up to a dinner hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council for Xi in San Francisco in November, according to the people familiar with the matter. Xi had traveled to the U.S. for his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden in a year.

At the November dinner, where participants paid $40,000 each for a seat at Xi’s table, the Chinese leader sought to enlist American corporations’ help in easing bilateral tensions but provided no reassurance for executives jarred by Beijing’s increased focus on national security and perceived Western threats.

The companies would likely emphasize to Xi the impact that U.S.-China tensions have on commerce, and express hope that ties will remain stable, said Ken Jarrett, a senior adviser at business consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group in Shanghai. Executives might also bring up issues such as data-transfer regulations, remaining market-access barriers, government procurement and subsidies, he added.

Before the San Francisco dinner in November, where U.S. CEOs gave Xi a standing ovation, the last publicized meeting between the Chinese leader and a group of high-profile U.S. executives was in June 2018, when Xi asked global business leaders in Beijing to help fight protectionism, promising to open China’s market further to foreign investors.

—Clarence Leong contributed to this article.

