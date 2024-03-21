China’s Xi Jinping to Meet U.S. CEOs in Beijing Next Week
SummaryThe Chinese leader plans to meet a group of American business leaders after a government-sponsored forum in Beijing, amid an exodus of foreign capital.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to meet a group of U.S. business leaders next week after a government-sponsored forum as Beijing steps up efforts to woo American firms amid an exodus of foreign capital.
