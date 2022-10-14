China's zero-Covid policies save lives, but not livelihoods2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 10:16 PM IST
China's zero-Covid policies have saved many lives in the country but has failed to save the livelihoods
China's ultra-strict COVID-19 curbs are taking a toll on businesses and jobseekers as Beijing stresses again and again the need to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus, to save lives, if not livelihoods.