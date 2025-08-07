Chinese Ambassador mocks Donald Trump after 50% tariff on India: ‘Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile’

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday slammed US President Donald Trump over his 50 per cent tariff imposition on New Delhi.

"Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile," the Chinese envoy to India wrote on X.

His post accompanied a quote by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who said on August 6 that the US is using tariffs to suppress other countries.

“Using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules and is both unpopular and unsustainable,” he had said in a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the president of Brazil.

Feihong's remarks came hours after Trump indicated a possibility of slapping extra tariffs on China for its continued purchase of Russian oil.

On Wednesday (local time), the US President had hit India with additional tariffs of 25 per cent specifically tied to the purchase of Russian oil. India had responded by calling the decision ‘unfortunate’ and comparing itself with other countries, including China, which had bought oil from Russia but did not face such penalties.

Donald Trump hints at additional China tariff Donald Trump had on Thursday indicated that he might increase tariffs on China over its continued ties with Russia, a country that he has of late reprimanded for its war with Ukraine.

At a news conference in the White House, the US president was asked if similar secondary sanctions would apply to China, given that the Chinese are the largest buyers of Russian crude oil.

“It may happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet, we did it with India and we are doing it probably with a couple of others, one of them could be China,” Trump replied.

According to data by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CERA) for June 2025, China has bought 47 per cent of Russia's crude exports, followed by India (38 per cent), the EU (6 per cent), and Turkiye (6 per cent).

“China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests,” China's Foreign Ministry posted on X on Wednesday, responding to a US threat of imposing 100 per cent tariff.