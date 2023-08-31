Chinese Banks Plan Deposit Rate Cuts to Cushion Pain From a Faltering Economy

Large commercial banks in China are planning to lower some deposit rates starting Friday, ahead of widely anticipated mortgage-rate cuts that will further squeeze their profit margins at a crucial economic juncture.

Major state-owned banks are expected to cut interest rates on time deposits by up to a quarter of a percentage point, according to a Chinese state-media outlet. A customer-service representative at one of the country’s biggest banks confirmed on Thursday that rates on its one-year deposits would be trimmed by 0.1 percentage point, while those on three- and five-year time deposits would be cut by 0.25 percentage point.

The deposit rate cuts could also help discourage individuals and companies from socking away more cash while China’s economy is in need of a boost from higher spending. More important, they would help cushion banks from taking another big hit to their profits when they have to lower lending rates.

Banks are preparing to cut interest rates on existing residential home loans, in response to what has been a big increase in early mortgage payments, executives at multiple banks said on their earnings calls this week.

Large Chinese banks’ time deposits currently earn 1.25% to 2.5% annually. Many had already slashed some of their deposit rates earlier this year.

The country’s banks have been doling out cheaper corporate and personal loans to help stimulate the flagging economy. The People’s Bank of China has cut a key lending rate twice in the past year and commercial banks have trimmed loan benchmarks that are used to price mortgages and other debt.

Those moves have come at a significant cost to lenders. Several large banks that released first-half results this week said their net interest margins—which reflect the difference between what they earn from their assets and what they pay for deposits and other funding—dropped to new lows.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank by assets, reported a net interest margin of 1.72%, which was below regulators’ recommended level of at least 1.8%. ICBC pointed to multiple reductions in the loan prime rate, decreasing loan yields, as well as higher average deposit rates that were a result of more time deposits. The net interest margins of the next three biggest Chinese state-owned banks were also below that threshold at the end of June.

The recent wave of mortgage prepayments has been bad for banks, because it reduces some of the income they expected to earn in the future.

Chinese borrowers repaid the equivalent of around $508 billion in mortgages ahead of schedule in the first half of 2023, estimates Zhaopeng Xing, a senior China strategist at ANZ. He said that represents around 10% of Chinese banks’ outstanding mortgage loans.

“That has a very big impact on banks’ profits," Xing added. He predicted that the coming mortgage-rate cuts may cost Chinese banks $110 billion a year in profits, but a deposit rate cut of 0.1 percentage point will roughly offset that.

Many people who took out home loans in the past few years are currently locked into paying higher rates than what banks are offering on newly issued mortgages. Unlike in the U.S., borrowers in China haven’t been allowed to refinance their mortgages by taking out new home loans at lower rates to pay down the old ones.

China’s central bank is planning to change that. In mid-July, a senior official acknowledged that the gap between rates on new mortgages and existing ones has caused some home buyers to repay mortgages early. The official said banks are encouraged to renegotiate contract terms with their customers, or replace old loans with new ones.

The average rate on new residential mortgages in August was 3.9% for new homes, according to Beike Research Institute, which sampled 100 Chinese cities. That is 0.3 percentage point lower than China’s five-year loan prime rate, the benchmark that banks typically use to price mortgages. Mortgage rates in China had been above 5% from mid-2017 to mid-2021, according to Wind data.

Lin Li, a deputy governor of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the biggest banks in the country with a $739 billion mortgage book, said during an earnings call this week that the bank will come up with detailed plans on mortgage-rate reductions as soon as possible, after the policies are clarified.

An executive at China Merchants Bank described mortgage-rate cuts as inevitable and said the bank has formulated plans to adjust its existing rates. Doing so, the executive added, would help the lender maintain its relationship with customers and have less early repayments, according to a call transcript. China Merchants Bank had the equivalent of $188 billion in outstanding mortgages as of June 30.

Write to Rebecca Feng at rebecca.feng@wsj.com and Cao Li at li.cao@wsj.com