Chinese Banks Plan Deposit Rate Cuts to Cushion Pain From a Faltering Economy
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Summary
- Banks will pay less on deposits to soften the blow of coming cuts to mortgage rates
Large commercial banks in China are planning to lower some deposit rates starting Friday, ahead of widely anticipated mortgage-rate cuts that will further squeeze their profit margins at a crucial economic juncture.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less