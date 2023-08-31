Chinese Banks Plan Deposit Rate Cuts to Cushion Pain From a Faltering Economy

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank by assets, reported a net interest margin of 1.72%, which was below regulators’ recommended level of at least 1.8%. ICBC pointed to multiple reductions in the loan prime rate, decreasing loan yields, as well as higher average deposit rates that were a result of more time deposits. The net interest margins of the next three biggest Chinese state-owned banks were also below that threshold at the end of June.