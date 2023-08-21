Chinese E-Commerce Giants Pivot to Selling Inexpensive Goods

China’s biggest e-commerce firms are moving toward selling more discounted goods as Chinese shoppers increasingly hunt for bargains amid economic uncertainty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com this year have embarked on campaigns to promote low-price goods to cater to penny-pinching shoppers through new services and incentives for merchants.

In May, Alibaba's flagship platform Taobao launched "Taobao Good Price" within the app where users can buy low-price merchandise such as butter cookies for 40 cents a box and rubber gloves for 14 cents a pair. During this year's June 18 Shopping Festival, an annual e-commerce event, Taobao required merchants to offer at least a 10% discount for the goods they were selling and gave priority to merchandise at lower prices or with steeper discounts.

Earlier this year, JD.com kicked off a $1.4 billion subsidy program to offer discounts on products, an initiative promoted as "Everyday Low Price," and started a big push to recruit third-party merchants.

"We try to give users an experience that good merchandise doesn't have to be expensive," said Trudy Dai, chief executive of Taobao and Tmall Group, Alibaba's China commerce arm, during a call with analysts this month. Its platforms have seen rapid growth in the number of price-sensitive buyers from lower-tier cities as well as young people and the elderly, she said.

China's recovery has been losing steam. In July, consumer prices in the world's second-biggest economy tipped into deflationary territory for the first time in two years. Other key data from July showed slowing spending growth by consumers and businesses. Youth unemployment set a series of record highs in recent months and hit 21.3% in June. On the day Beijing was expected to release the July figure, it suspended publication of that data.

For Alibaba and JD.com, so far their adjustments are paying off, asboth companies recently beat market expectations for their quarterly results. JD.com last week reported a 7.6% revenue increase in the second quarter, one of the fastest expansions in the past year. Executives said a discount program has attracted new customers and boosted shopping frequency and average order value.

Earlier this month, Alibaba reported revenue growth of 14% in the April-June quarter, its fastest growth rate since late 2021. The year-earlier period was weak for many companies as stringent measures to curbCovid-19 flare-ups hit businesses.

The shift to discounted goods is bringing Alibaba and JD.com increasingly closer to the playbook of their competitor, PDD Holdings. PDD's Pinduoduo platform is just eight years old but has quickly challenged the stalwarts' dominance with its offering of deeply discounted merchandise. PDD hasn't yet reported its April-June results.

Earlier this year, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma told executives at the company's China commerce team to focus on the Taobao app, which hosts more small- and medium-size sellers than its other major platform, Tmall, employees familiar with the matter said. Those merchants, typically manufacturers or direct sellers, are more likely able to offer lower-price goods than bigger merchants. The app's daily active users grew by 6.5% in June and 7% in July from a year earlier.

Early this year, Douyin, TikTok's China sibling, also opened a storefront on the app, named "Super Cheap Little Shop," selling products that mostly are priced right below 10 yuan, equivalent to $1.40. Cheng Yixiao, chief executive officer of video-sharing app Kuaishou Technology, said in May that its e-commerce business will focus on providing "low-price good products."

Alibaba ramped up its efforts this year to offer incentives including preferential traffic and monetary subsidies to merchants who are able to offer the lowest prices.

JD.com has introduced supporting policies to attract third-party merchants, such as lowering platform service fees and commission rates, so that it could provide an increasing assortment of items and introduce more price competition. In the second quarter, the number of JD.com's marketplace merchants more than doubled year over year. Revenue generated by third-party sellers grew faster than the company's direct retail sales, CEO Sandy Xu said.

Zheng Qianmin, a 32-year-old accountant in the central Chinese city of Changsha, said she increasingly gets household supplies from tissue paper to storage boxes—typically locally made and of unknown brands—from discounted e-commerce platforms such as Pinduoduo or Taobao, as brands for such goods don't matter to her.

"I am glad that more platforms are sourcing directly from factories so that I can get better deals for many daily supplies and save money," she said. "But that doesn't mean I would compromise on quality of life," she said, adding she still buys Estée Lauder cosmetics and water filters from German brand Brita.

Consumers' belt-tightening is felt in entertainment, too. James Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Chinese videogame and social-media giant Tencent Holdings, said last week that consumers were looking for more-affordable entertainment rather than high-price luxuries, which he said contributed to the company's game business.

For the coming quarters, executives at Alibaba and JD.com are cautious about the business outlook as China’s economy shows more signs of slowing. JD.com is restructuring, executives said on its earnings call. At Alibaba, leaders of different business teams have become more conservative in approving new investments, employees familiar with the matter said.