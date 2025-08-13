Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India on August 18 for talks with NSA Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on August 18 for talks under the Special Representatives mechanism, according to officials in the know. India’s Special Representative is NSA Ajit Doval.

India and China are restoring economic links strained by a deadly 2020 border clash, the latest sign Prime Minister Narendra Modi is drawing closer to the BRICS countries after US President Donald Trump hit the South Asian nation with a 50% tariff.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that India and China are looking to resume direct flights as ‘soon as next month’. The deal could be formally announced when Modi is expected to head to China for the first time in seven years and meet leader Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation held in Tianjin from Aug. 31, the people said.

Flights were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, which coincided with a sharp decline in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors after border clashes in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.