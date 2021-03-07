Chinese hackers attacked 'thousands' of firms by exploiting Microsoft Exchange

Cybersecurity firm, Volexity, which discovered the attacks said they began “as early as" 6 January 2021. The tech giant had issued emergency security updates to patch these vulnerabilities on 2 March, but according to a report by KrebsOnSecurity, the group has “dramatically stepped-up attacks" on any vulnerable and unpatched Exchange servers. The cyber espionage group, called Hafnium, is believed to have ties to the Chinese government too, though security experts haven't confirmed it yet.

