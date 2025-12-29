TAIPEI—China launched major military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan Monday in what it called a “stern warning” against outside interference in Chinese affairs, as tensions grow with the U.S. and Japan over the security of the island.
Chinese military drills send ‘stern warning’ after US arms sales to Taiwan
SummaryThe major military exercises come as tensions grow with the U.S. and Japan over the security of the island.
