Chinese military drills send ‘stern warning’ after US arms sales to Taiwan

TAIPEI—China launched major military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan Monday in what it called a “stern warning” against outside interference in Chinese affairs, as tensions grow with the U.S. and Japan over the security of the island.
TAIPEI—China launched major military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan Monday in what it called a “stern warning” against outside interference in Chinese affairs, as tensions grow with the U.S. and Japan over the security of the island.
The drills follow the Trump administration’s mid-December approval of one of the largest packages of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The approvals, valued at over $11 billion, led Beijing to impose sanctions on Friday targeting 20 U.S. defense companies and 10 executives.
The drills follow the Trump administration’s mid-December approval of one of the largest packages of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The approvals, valued at over $11 billion, led Beijing to impose sanctions on Friday targeting 20 U.S. defense companies and 10 executives.
Beijing is also immersed in a weekslong pressure campaign against U.S. security partner Japan, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that her country’s military could get drawn in if China tried to seize Taiwan by force.
The Chinese military said Monday that its naval and air forces would “approach the island in close proximity” and carry out “blockade and control” maneuvers—the kind that would be needed to strangle or seize Taiwan. China said it would be conducting live-fire drills on Tuesday, portioning out seven zones for the operations in the waters around Taiwan.
China’s military said the drills were also intended as a warning for what it called Taiwan separatist forces. Beijing claims the island to be its own territory, to be seized by force if necessary, and considers Taiwan affairs to be an internal matter.
Taiwan’s military said it had deployed forces and rapid-response drills, vowing to “be prepared to defend ourselves.” China’s Coast Guard said it was carrying out patrols in the waters around Taiwan and some of its outlying islands.
The island’s civil-aviation authority said it expected the drills to affect flights coming in and out of Taiwan and was exploring alternative flight routes, after it received an alert notice from Beijing designating a “temporary danger area.”
China released video footage that it said was of military aircraft embarking on exercises on Monday. It didn’t say when the exercises would conclude.
The Chinese drills appear to be focused on stopping any military effort to defend the island, analysts said. This, along with Chinese state media “openly connecting these drills to the recent U.S. arms sales, is a direct message to the U.S.,” said Ben Lewis, co-founder of PLATracker, a research organization that tracks Chinese military activity.
The drill zones, particularly those north of Taiwan, indicate how China could try to cut off sea and air traffic between Taiwan and Japan, where U.S. forces are based, according to Chung Chieh, a Chinese-military analyst at the Taiwanese military-backed Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taipei. The strategy is known as Anti-Access/Area Denial, or A2/AD.
A commentator on state broadcaster China Central Television emphasized the message, noting a no-fly area to the east of Taiwan, facing the Western Pacific.
“On the one hand, we ensure Taiwan independence forces have nowhere to escape. On the other hand, we make sure external aid can’t get in,” Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the PLA National Defense University, said on CCTV.
Washington is committed to supplying Taiwan with weapons for its self-defense, but it is U.S. policy to remain ambiguous about whether the U.S. military would act to protect the island from attack.
The U.S. military’s Indo-Pacific Command and the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
China periodically carries out large-scale military exercises, which are seen in Taiwan as rehearsals that could swiftly turn into an actual attack. Taipei classifies such drills, which last took place in April, as “gray-zone” tactics intended to pressure the island to avoid a military conflict by submitting to Beijing.
Taiwan’s presidential office on Monday condemned what it said were China’s military intimidation tactics, and accused Beijing of disrupting the security and stability of the Taiwan Strait, the 100-mile-wide body of water separating Taiwan’s main island from China.
Japan’s cabinet approved a record defense budget on Friday for the year beginning April 2026, calling for spending equivalent to $58 billion, including on hardware such as drones and antiship missiles to protect against a Chinese invasion of Japanese islands near Taiwan.
China’s Foreign Ministry assailed the budget as revealing “Japanese right-wing forces’ motive to remilitarize Japan.”
With the drills, Beijing “intends to show Tokyo what a Taiwan contingency”—an armed conflict over the island—“could cause in terms of real troubles,” said James Yifan Chen, who teaches diplomacy and foreign policy at Taiwan’s Tamkang University.
The U.S. displayed its support for Japan earlier this month with a flight by two U.S. B-52 bombers in formation with Japanese fighters over the Sea of Japan.
That exercise came a day after Russian and Chinese warplanes conducted their own joint patrol around Japan’s southern islands.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized in an interview this weekend that Moscow would back China in the event of a Taiwan conflict, saying the treaty partners have vowed “mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity,” according to a transcript released by his ministry.
Write to Joyu Wang at joyu.wang@wsj.com