The face-off between the Chinese and the Indian troops led the physical scuffle but no deaths were reported. In a statement in Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". The India-China clash along the LAC in Tawang sector took place amid over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh in August 2020.