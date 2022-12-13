Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on the incident between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on 9 December. Rajnath Singh informed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh and change the status quo. But, Rajnath Singh said, the Chinese troops were sent back by the Indian soldiers.
The face-off between the Chinese and the Indian troops led the physical scuffle but no deaths were reported. In a statement in Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". The India-China clash along the LAC in Tawang sector took place amid over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh in August 2020.
Listed are 10 statements Rajnath Singh gave in the House on the India-China troops’ clash in Tawang sector.
INDIA-CHINA CLASH IN TAWANG: 10 POINTS
1. Rajnath Singh began his address by saying that “I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December 2022" and went on to describe the face-off.
3. “The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Rajnath Singh.
4. Rajnath Singh further said, “Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations…the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides."
6. As a follow-up of the incident, Rajnath Singh said, local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".
7. During the flag meeting, Rajnath Singh said, the Chinese were asked to “refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border."
8. Rajnath Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort."
9. The Union defence minister assured Rajya Sabha that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".
10. "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," the minister added.
