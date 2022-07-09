Chinese visa case: CBI searches Karti Chidambaram's Chennai residence

Chinese visa case: CBI searches Karti Chidambaram's Chennai residence2 min read . 06:48 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's Chennai residence in the Chinese visa case.
Officials said that during the earlier searches on May 17 after filing of the FIR, a portion of Karti Chidambaram's residence was sealed because keys to that portion were not available.
The keys were understood to be with Karti Chidambaram's wife who was abroad at the time of the CBI searches. The searches in that portion of the house were resumed after the investigation agency received the keys, officials said.
They also said that Saturday's searches were part of the May 17 investigation in the Chinese visa case.
"CBI search at Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai is in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, as part of a search that remained incomplete earlier as a few biometric lockers could not be searched," the CBI sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 14 against Karti Chidambaram and others on allegations of a bribe of ₹50 lakh being paid to him and his close associate S Bhaskararaman in 2011.
It was alleged that the bribe was paid by a top executive of Vedanta group company, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab, for re-issuance of project visas for 263 Chinese workers employed there.
Karti's father P Chidambaram was the home minister then. Karti Chidambaram has, however, denied the allegations.
KS Alagiri, Tamil Nadu Congress president, attacked the investigation agency, saying it has not found anything against the Congress MP and the raids only reflect that the CBI has "no work to do".
Condemning the CBI raids at Karti's residence, KS Alagirisaid, "Raids being conducted against Chidambaram show that CBI has got no work to do. It seems whenever CBI is free they go to his residence. How many times would they raid his house? They have not found anything. Congress strongly condemns this."
(With agency inputs)
