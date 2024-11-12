Chinese visa case: Delhi court acquits Congress’ Jagdish Tytler, Abhishek Verma

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday, November 12, acquitted Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and Abhishek Verma in the Chinese visa case.
This case involves a letter allegedly written to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, requesting visa rule relaxation for officials of a Chinese telecom company.
It is claimed that a fake letter was created on the letterhead of a Congress leader.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added.
