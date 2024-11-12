Chinese visa case: Delhi court acquits Congress’ Jagdish Tytler, Abhishek Verma

Updated12 Nov 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday, November 12, acquitted Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and Abhishek Verma in the Chinese visa case.

This case involves a letter allegedly written to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, requesting visa rule relaxation for officials of a Chinese telecom company.

It is claimed that a fake letter was created on the letterhead of a Congress leader.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 03:48 PM IST
