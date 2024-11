Chinese visa case: Delhi court acquits Congress' Jagdish Tytler, Abhishek Verma

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday, November 12, acquitted Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and Abhishek Verma in the Chinese visa case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This case involves a letter allegedly written to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, requesting visa rule relaxation for officials of a Chinese telecom company.

It is claimed that a fake letter was created on the letterhead of a Congress leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}