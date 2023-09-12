Chinese Warships Gather in Sign of Major Naval Exercises
SummaryThe Shandong aircraft carrier is among Chinese vessels spotted sailing toward Pacific Ocean following U.S. drills in the region.
TOKYO—A Chinese aircraft carrier and around two dozen other Chinese warships were gathering in the western Pacific, according to authorities in Taiwan and Japan, an unusually large group suggesting Beijing may be planning major naval exercises.
