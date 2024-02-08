Hello User
Chipotle, Ford rise; Gilead Sciences, Snap fall, Wednesday, 2/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), down $2.87 to $74.85.

The HIV and hepatitis C treatment maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $187.90 to $2,675.64.

The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), up $1.78 to $69.26.

The network security company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co. (F), up 41 cents to $12.48.

The automaker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), up $11.43 to $89.85.

The chipmaker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

V.F. Corp. (VFC), down $2.10 to $14.85.

The maker of Vans sneakers and North Face parkas reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $6.19 to $11.26.

The company behind Snapchat reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), up $3.50 to $40.94.

The operator of Pizza Huts and Taco Bells in China beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

