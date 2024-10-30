Chipotle Sinks After Sales Fall Short of Investor Estimates

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported third-quarter sales that fell just short of Wall Street’s expectations, highlighting the high bar to which investors are holding the chain after it outpaced peers earlier this year.

Bloomberg
Published30 Oct 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Chipotle Sinks After Sales Fall Short of Investor Estimates
Chipotle Sinks After Sales Fall Short of Investor Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported third-quarter sales that fell just short of Wall Street’s expectations, highlighting the high bar to which investors are holding the chain after it outpaced peers earlier this year.

Same-store sales, which measures performance at locations open for at least 13 months, rose 6% in the quarter, below the average analyst estimate of 6.4%. The company also forecast fewer new restaurant openings for next year than analysts were anticipating, according to a statement Tuesday. 

The shares fell 6% at 4:34 p.m. in extended New York trading. The stock advanced 32% in 2024 through Tuesday’s close, outpacing the S&P 500 Index over the same period. 

Chipotle’s performance is still enviable among restaurants, given that peers such as McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp. have reported several quarters of same-store sales declines. But investors have grown accustomed to eye-popping results from Chipotle, which has consistently managed to attract diners turned off by higher prices at fast-food chains and sit-down restaurants. 

In the third quarter, the burrito chain drove growth in both transactions and average checks, helped by hype around its smoked brisket limited-time offer.

Chipotle said its food and packaging costs rose as a percentage of total revenue in the quarter, in part because of higher prices for avocados and dairy. It also used more ingredients to ensure “consistent and generous portions” after it faced accusations from customers online that it was skimping.

The company maintained its earlier full-year view that same-store sales will rise in the mid- to high-single digit range. 

(Updates share trading and adds details from company’s release)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsChipotle Sinks After Sales Fall Short of Investor Estimates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.