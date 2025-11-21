Chirag Paswan feels no regret over LJP not getting Bihar Deputy CM post: ‘Mujhse bada lalchi...’

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Friday, 21 November, that he has no regret over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision regarding the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's post.

Addressing the question of whether he regretted his party not getting the Deputy CM position, Paswan replied: “Chirag Paswan kitna or laalchi ho skta hai?” (How much more greedy can Chirag Paswan be?)

He said that the alliance has shown great faith in him. The NDA allowed his party to contest 29 seats and appointed two of its leaders as ministers in Bihar.

“You must think where I have come from...in 2021, there was not one person around me...the party was split...and in 2024, the Prime Minister put faith in the party and gave it five seats to contest (2024 Lok Sabha Election),” he said.

Paswan said what matters most is the faith that PM Modi showed in the party, as he gave it five seats to contest the polls. “I stood by their faith,” he said.

The LJP (RV) chief said that the party won 19 Bihar Assembly seats despite speculations that the LJP (RV) was fielded on “lost” seats. “It's true that 26 of my 29 candidates were indeed fighting in lost seats,” he said.

“Despite this, the NDA posed faith in the LJP(RV)...and even appointed two of its leaders as ministers,” he said.

“Ab iske baad bhi mai gathbandhan se kuch maangu, to mujhse bada nashukra koi nahi hoga, mujhse bada laalchi koi nahi hoga...iske baad bhi agar may malaal rakhungato mujhe khushiyin ko manana nhi aata hoga..., [Even after this, if I ask for something from the alliance, then no one will be more ungrateful than me, no one will be more greedy than me... Even after this, if I keep regretting, I will not know how to celebrate happiness],” he said.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan had said the induction of two MLAs from his party into the new council of ministers in Bihar marks a “major victory” that his late father Ram Vilas Paswan had long envisioned.

The poll mandate places “big responsibilities” on the party to work towards a developed Bihar, he added.

LJP(RV)'s performance in Bihar Election 2025 The LJP(RV) won 19 seats in the election, and the ministers from Paswan's party include Sanjay Kumar Paswan of Bakhri, an associate of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, and Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav in Mahua.

“I know that today he [Ram Vilas Paswan] would be the happiest, because of the heights at which he wanted to see our party. Today, two ministers from our party took the oath. The party has certainly achieved a major victory, as reflected in the results. And I believe that big victories also bring big responsibilities. I am fully aware of those responsibilities,” Chirag Paswan said.

“Bihar’s golden era begins now,” he said.

His statement came after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday, heading an NDA government that returned to power with 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. 27 ministers, including Kumar, took the oath at the event.