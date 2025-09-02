Chloe Malle takes over Vogue America — But Anna Wintour still runs the show

Anna Wintour has officially named Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content for the American edition of Vogue, marking a significant leadership transition at the iconic fashion title.

Chloe Malle succeeds Anna Wintour, but not entirely Malle, who has been leading digital editorial efforts at Vogue, will step into the role with immediate effect, succeeding Wintour, who relinquished day-to-day editorial leadership of the U.S. edition in June.

Despite the shift, Wintour remains as global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, maintaining her oversight of all international editions of the magazine.

A seasoned Vogue insider, Malle is also well-known outside the publishing world as the daughter of acclaimed actress Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) and the late French director and screenwriter Louis Malle. She first joined Vogue in 2011 as social editor after several years of contributing to the magazine, and currently co-hosts its official podcast, ‘The Run Through with Vogue’.

“I’ve spent my career at Vogue, working in roles across every platform — from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media,” Malle said in a statement. “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am — now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

Wintour expressed deep confidence in Malle’s ability to steer the American edition forward. “I believe that warmth, joy, experience, and keen vision are what Vogue will thrive on through the years ahead,” she said.

“At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new,” Anna added.

“I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student,” Wintour added, “while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

Malle’s promotion follows the recent elevation of another Wintour protégé, Mark Guiducci, who was named global editorial director of Vanity Fair earlier this year. Guiducci, a Vogue alumnus, now oversees Vanity Fair’s global editorial strategy, in what appears to be a broader succession plan for Wintour’s trusted inner circle.