As Coldplay bid adieu to India with its concluding performance in Ahmedabad, the British rock band's leader singer hailed the Narendra Modi Stadium as “the best stadium in the whole wide world”.

Coldplay performed in India as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. They previously performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

“We are so happy to be here, so grateful to be here. We know how lucky we are to play in your beautiful country, especially on a day when all the planets are aligned, and we have the best audience in the best stadium in the whole wide world,” Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin told the Ahmedabad crowd.

“Thank you for letting us feel what it's like to be an Indian. We had the best time and we are going to miss you. I hope we come back soon and hope to see you again,” he added.

Here is all you need to know about the Narendra Modi Stadium: Situated in Motera, Ahmedabad, the Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world. It has a seating capacity of 1,32,000.

Originally built in 1983, the stadium was reconstructed entirely in 2020 at an estimated cost of approximately ₹ 800 crore (US $110 million).

800 crore (US $110 million). It was initially called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. The stadium was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021 after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also served as President of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

It is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association and operated under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Populous has designed the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Australian firm behind Melbourne Cricket Ground’s redevelopment.

Narendra Modi Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a cricket match, achieved during the 2022 IPL Final, with 1,01,566 spectators. Unique Features of Narendra Modi Stadium: The seating is divided into two tiers, ensuring clear visibility from any angle. No columns obstruct views, providing uninterrupted sightlines from every seat.

Instead of traditional tower floodlights, the stadium has ring-shaped LED lights mounted on the roof.

The advanced drainage system allows matches to resume within 30 minutes of heavy rainfall.

It has four dressing rooms to support back-to-back matches.

The stadium is also equipped with indoor practice facilities, a cricket academy, and 11 distinct pitches made from different types of soil (red and black).

Diljit Dosanjh's ‘infrastructure’ controversy In contrast to Chris Martin's appreciation for India and the infrastructure of their venues, Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh had criticised it during his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh.

Netizens took notice and have taken all opportunities to tag Diljit in Coldplay's posts appreciating the infrastructure.

The Punjabi singer had announced that he would not perform in India unless there were proper infrastructure for live shows.

“We don't have proper infrastructure for live shows, it is a very big source of revenue which also generates employment for many talented people. I will try that next time when I perform, the stage is set at the centre,” Diljit Dosanjh said.

Coldplay's Ahmedabad show on Sunday is India's largest concert ever Coldplay said its final concert in India on Sunday saw 1,34,000 people in attendance live.

This makes it the largest-ticketed concert in India ever, beating the nearest rivals by over 60,000. It also marks the first occasion that a ticketed concert in India has seen crowds of over a lakh.

Before this, the largest ticketed concerts in India were by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, both of which saw 50,000 people in attendance.