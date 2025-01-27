Chris Martin calls Coldplay Ahmedabad venue ‘the best stadium in whole wide world’ | Know about Narendra Modi stadium

As Coldplay bid adieu to India with its concluding performance in Ahmedabad, the British rock band's leader singer hailed the Narendra Modi Stadium as “the best stadium in the whole wide world”.
Coldplay performed in India as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. They previously performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.
“We are so happy to be here, so grateful to be here. We know how lucky we are to play in your beautiful country, especially on a day when all the planets are aligned, and we have the best audience in the best stadium in the whole wide world,” Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin told the Ahmedabad crowd.
“Thank you for letting us feel what it's like to be an Indian. We had the best time and we are going to miss you. I hope we come back soon and hope to see you again,” he added.
In contrast to Chris Martin's appreciation for India and the infrastructure of their venues, Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh had criticised it during his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh.
Netizens took notice and have taken all opportunities to tag Diljit in Coldplay's posts appreciating the infrastructure.
The Punjabi singer had announced that he would not perform in India unless there were proper infrastructure for live shows.
“We don't have proper infrastructure for live shows, it is a very big source of revenue which also generates employment for many talented people. I will try that next time when I perform, the stage is set at the centre,” Diljit Dosanjh said.
Coldplay said its final concert in India on Sunday saw 1,34,000 people in attendance live.
This makes it the largest-ticketed concert in India ever, beating the nearest rivals by over 60,000. It also marks the first occasion that a ticketed concert in India has seen crowds of over a lakh.
Before this, the largest ticketed concerts in India were by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, both of which saw 50,000 people in attendance.
However, in 2020, Yo Yo Honey Singh performed in Haldia and claimed that the concert attracted a crowd of 2 lakh, but the claim was never verified.