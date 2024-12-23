Kolkata traffic police issued traffic advisory for two days for Christmas. Check traffic diversions, restrictions and alternate routes here to avoid traffic snarls.

As the festival of Christmas approaches, Kolkata police issued traffic advisory for two days - December 24 and 25. To ease traffic congestion, Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma issued traffic guidelines for commuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the advisory, the restrictions will come into effect at 4:00 PM on December 24 and continue until 4:00 AM on December 25. Then again on December 25, traffic restrictions will follow the same pattern. Traffic restrictions will resume at 4:00 PM on Christmas and remain effective until the morning of December 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Which routes to take and avoid? Commuters must take note of the significant traffic changes including diversions and restrictions that will affect major city roads during this period.

Traffic movement will be restricted on AJC Bose Road, Chowringhee Road, Cathedral Road, Mayo Road, Strand Road and Gosthapal Sarani, among others. Alternative routes that commuters must take include AJC Bose Road, St. Georges Gate Road, and Strand Road.

Furthermore, two-way traffic will be prohibited on Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani, and adjacent roads until early December 25. Depending on the traffic condition, Queensway will temporarily operate as a one-way road from east to west, and vehicle movement might be entirely restricted on Cathedral Road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the advisory, Southbound traffic on JL Nehru Road, from Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani to AJC Bose Road, might face diversions via Queensway and Cathedral Road Extension.

Traffic Advisory for December 25 Road closures The authorities will close Park Street from JL Nehru Road to Wood Street, and also the Middleton Street. On Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani only eastbound traffic will be allowed.

Diversions and Restrictions On Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road between Royd Street and Park Street, traffic movement in both directions will be permitted. Traffic movement will be restricted on Russell Street and on Little Russell Street from Shakespeare Sarani Crossing {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}