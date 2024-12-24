A lack of supplies from neighbouring States may cause Goa's beef vendors to stay closed on Tuesday, the eve of Christmas, even though Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged them to resume their businesses and assured them of help.

On Monday, beef vendors in Goa staged a statewide shutdown to protest harassment following a clash with members of a cow vigilante group in Margao last week. Times of India reported.

"Without inventory, we are unable to open our stores. The Kurushi Meat Traders Association of Goa's vice president, Shabbir Bepari, stated, The Goan reported. "We will open if we receive supplies, but without beef, it is impossible."

Goans are furious over the disputeand wonder why there are so many disturbances during the Christmas season. Since beef is a mainstay in many Goan homes and is popular among visitors to Goa at this time of year, merchants believe the harassment is intended to incite conflict.

During the busy Christmas shopping season, beef vendors and members of the supposed "Gau Rakshak" (cow protector) group clashed in Margao's busy South Goa Planning and Development Authority Market on Wednesday morning, causing chaos, as per various media reports,

When the purported vigilante group stopped a car carrying meat and claimed supply chain violations, the argument, which started at around 8.30 am, descended into violence. Three beef merchants and two Gau Rakshak gang members were hurt as the heated argument turned into a physical altercation.

"Teachings of Christ celebrate love, harmony, brotherhood": PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the teachings of Jesus Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood, and it is important that people work to strengthen this spirit.

Also Read | King Charles to give Christmas speech from hospital chapel due to treatment

PM Modi participated in the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre premises in New Delhi.

Wishing Merry Christmas to the country's citizens and the Christian community worldwide, the Prime Minister stated that a few days ago, heattended a Christmas celebration at Union Minister George Kurian's residence. Today, he is honoured to join all for this event organized by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI).