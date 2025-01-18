Canada’s next prime minister will be chosen through a leadership vote on March 9, with several candidates emerging as potential replacements for Justin Trudeau. Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney are among the leading contenders. Trudeau, who stepped down earlier this week, will remain in office until a new leader is selected.

The Liberal Party will pick a new chief on March 9. Earlier on Friday, Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland declared on social media that “I'm running to fight for Canada.”

Prior to that, on Thursday, Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney also announced his candidacy. Carney, 59, is the only major candidate who is not part of the Trudeau government. Carney's main rival looks to be former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, whose resignation last month over policy differences led to Trudeau's decision to quit.

Carney, who was also governor of the Bank of England, is running as an outsider with considerable financial experience.

"I am going to be completely focused on getting our economy back on track," he said during his launch speech.

Who is Chrystia Freeland? In December 2024, Canada's deputy PM and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from cabinet. In her resignation letter, Freeland criticised Trudeau for prioritising political tactics to win over voters, such as an expensive Christmas tax holiday. The two leaders had also disagreed on recent policy decisions.

In 2013, Chrystia was first elected Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre.

In 2015, 2019 and 2021, she was elected as Member of Parliament for University—Rosedale

Mark Carney previously led the Bank of Canada and also served as Bank of England governor. Carney is also the chair of Brookfield Asset Management. Following Trudeau's resignation, he thanked him for his contributions and sacrifices. "Wishing you the best for your next chapters," he said in a post on X.