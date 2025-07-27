Church premises attacked in east Congo by Islamic State-backed ADF, at least 21 people killed

At least 21 people were killed on Sunday in an attack on a church in eastern Congo's Komanda by Islamic State-backed rebels, reported news agency Associated Press.

The assault was carried out by the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) members around 1 AM inside the premises of a Catholic church in Komanda.

“More than 21 people were shot dead inside and outside and we have recorded at least three charred bodies and several houses burned. But the search is continuing,” Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komnada, told Associated Press.