New Delhi: Cine1 Studios, co-producer of Ranbir Kapoor's hit movie Animal , has approached the Delhi high court to block the film's release on streaming platform Netflix, citing non-payment and breach of contract with T-Series.

The lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios alleges a breach of agreement with T-Series, which included a 35% profit share and intellectual property rights in Animal. Cine1 claims T-Series bypassed their approval in producing, promoting, and releasing the film.

Cine1 also accused T-Series of not honouring the profit-sharing agreement, failing to provide financial compensation despite the film's box office success.

It has contested T-Series' announcement of a sequel, Animal Park, arguing their rights extend to this derivative work and required their consultation.

At Monday's hearing, T-Series’ advocate Amit Sibal presented evidence of Cine1 waiving its rights to the film for ₹ 2.2 crore, which Cine1 allegedly concealed, raising doubts about the validity of their claims and asserting that they are not entitled to any legal remedy.

In response, the court has asked Cine1's counsel Sandeep Sethi to clarify the document's nature. The next hearing the case is scheduled for 18 January.

Animal, a controversial crime action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has grossed over ₹900 crores globally since its release on 1 December 2023, but has faced criticism for misogyny and violence.

