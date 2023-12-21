CISF to take over security of Parliament complex after Lok Sabha breach | What's the plan?
Parliament security breach: Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done by Delhi Police personnel. According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification saying that the CISF will now replace the Delhi Police as the agency in charge of the Parliament security.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is likely to take over "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex, official sources were quoted by news agency PTI as saying. The statement came days after a breach in the Lok Sabha raised concerns about the security screening at Parliament.