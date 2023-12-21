The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is likely to take over "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex, official sources were quoted by news agency PTI as saying. The statement came days after a breach in the Lok Sabha raised concerns about the security screening at Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Wednesday, saying that the CISF will replace Delhi Police as the agency in charge, and will take over all responsibilities, including frisking entrants.

"Both the new and the old Parliament complex and their allied buildings will be brought under a comprehensive security cover of the CISF, which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF," sources said.

According to sources, "the CISF will render access control to the new and old Parliament complex in an airport security-like fashion where body-frisking of persons will be done through hand-held detectors and their belongings will be checked through X-ray machines."

There will also be a provision to even scan shoes, heavy jackets and belts by putting them on a tray and passing them through the scanner, sources told PTI.

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done by Delhi Police personnel.

Sources said an "in principle" approval was accorded by the Ministry of Home Affairs to hand over the overall security of the Parliament building to the CISF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi, apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, 67 civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

'Survey of Parliament building complex' Sources mentioned that on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern" could be done.

The survey, beginning later this week, will be undertaken by experts from the government building security (GBS) unit of the CISF, that guards central government ministries, and fire combat and response officers of the force along with officials from the current Parliament security team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The survey will draw the exact number of CISF personnel required for this new task and also clearly define the role of what each security agency engaged in Parliament security will do," sources were quoted as saying.

"Members of the Parliament watch and ward security will also be sent in batches to train for human and goods frisking at a CISF centre," they added.

In a major security breach on December 13, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. One of the accused had hidden a canister in his shoes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this Parliament security breach incident, a committee under the chairmanship of CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh is looking into the overall security issues of the Parliament complex and will make recommendations to the Union home ministry for improvement.

(With inputs from PTI)

