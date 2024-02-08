Citadel Among Hedge Funds That Got Morgan Stanley’s Block-Trading Leaks
When the US punished Morgan Stanley for leaking upcoming stock trades to favored clients, it kept the list of recipients secret. They include one of Wall Street’s biggest players: Citadel.
(Bloomberg) -- When the US punished Morgan Stanley for leaking upcoming stock trades to favored clients, it kept the list of recipients secret. They include one of Wall Street’s biggest players: Citadel.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message