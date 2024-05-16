Citadel Securities Revenue Reaches $2.3 Billion in First Quarter
Citadel Securities generated $2.3 billion of net trading revenue in the first three months of 2024, setting the market-making firm up for a potentially record year as it expands in new assets classes and geographies.
