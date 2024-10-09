Citi Pushes Back on NY’s Online Fraud Suit: We’re Not ‘Bad Guys’

Citigroup Inc. said US banks will be forced into a “dramatic shift” in how electronic payments are processed if New York state wins a lawsuit claiming the company doesn’t do enough to prevent online fraud.

Bloomberg
Published9 Oct 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Citi Pushes Back on NY’s Online Fraud Suit: We’re Not ‘Bad Guys’
Citi Pushes Back on NY’s Online Fraud Suit: We’re Not ‘Bad Guys’

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said US banks will be forced into a “dramatic shift” in how electronic payments are processed if New York state wins a lawsuit claiming the company doesn’t do enough to prevent online fraud.

Lawyers for the company’s Citibank unit urged US District Judge Paul Oetken on Tuesday to throw out a suit filed in January by Attorney General Letitia James, saying the bank has robust and extensive procedures to protect consumers from being scammed into making fraudulent transfers. James claims the bank isn’t doing enough to protect customers and refuses to reimburse victims.

“Citi and the banking industry are not in any way the bad guys here,” Julia Strickland, a Citibank attorney, told the judge. She said the state is trying to improperly rewrite the Electronic Fund Transfer Act through “litigation rather than legislation,” which Citi has argued in a filing would “dramatically upset how banks have organized their policies and practices for decades.”

New York’s lawsuit comes as consumers are losing billions to financial fraud to scammers using more advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, to dupe victims. The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Americans lost $12.5 billion to online fraud in 2023.

James claims the bank is blaming customers who are the victims of online scams instead of securing their accounts and failing to reimburse losses when required by law. Her complaint cites claims from customers in New York, including one who had $40,000 stolen from a retirement account after she clicked a link in a text message that looked like it came from Citi.

No Authorization

Christopher Filburn, a lawyer for the state, told Oetken the case is about what happens when money disappears from a consumer’s bank account with no instructions or authorization from them — and sometimes without their knowledge. The state wants the bank to disclose all customer claims it denied over the past six years for lost money tied to payment orders and debit authorizations. 

“We have heard from consumer after consumer” since the lawsuit was filed, Filburn said.

But Strickland said the state’s demands would result in a “dramatic shift” in how payments are processed. She argued that major banks use multi-factor authentication and multiple layers of fraud detection to stop scams, and that James’ office is “well aware that Citi is on top of this issue.”  

The bank contends that the EFTA governs electronically-initiated fund transfers by consumers, including ATM transactions, but not wire transfers. Citibank says it isn’t responsible for losses as long as it follows reasonable security procedures to verify customer identities.

“Banks are highly incentivized to stay on top of scams,” Strickland said, noting that the number of fraudulent payments that go through are “minuscule” compared to the volume of legitimate transfers that are processed annually. “The idea that some scams get through is unfortunate, it happens.”

While criminals are becoming “increasingly sophisticated” and bank processes are evolving to catch them, Strickland said many fraudulent transfers happen because consumers share personal information with scammers.

“That’s not a Citi issue,” she said. “It’s a consumer issue. It’s very unfortunate.” 

The case is New York v. Citibank N.A., 24-cv-00659, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCiti Pushes Back on NY’s Online Fraud Suit: We’re Not ‘Bad Guys’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.