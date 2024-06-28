Citi Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Compliance Worker’s Retaliation Suit

Citigroup Inc. asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit by a former senior data compliance official who accused it of firing her for refusing to mislead a regulator about the bank’s data governance practices.

Bloomberg
First Published11:26 PM IST
Citi Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Compliance Worker’s Retaliation Suit
Citi Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Compliance Worker’s Retaliation Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit by a former senior data compliance official who accused it of firing her for refusing to mislead a regulator about the bank’s data governance practices. 

Kathleen Martin was “lawfully and legitimately terminated after it was determined that she lacked the requisite leadership and engagement skills” for her role, the bank’s lawyers wrote in a filing Thursday in federal court in Manhattan.  

Martin sued the bank last month claiming that Chief Operating Officer Anand Selvakesari asked her to hide important information about the bank’s metrics from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency so Citigroup wouldn’t “look bad.” 

In its filing, the bank argues that the retaliation claim must be thrown out because Martin didn’t report a “reasonable belief” that it had violated a provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act such as mail, wire, bank or securities fraud. Martin has sought protection under that law. 

The bank hired Martin in 2021 to help avoid future legal problems after the OCC imposed a $400 million fine over its data governance practices, according to her complaint. Martin claimed that Selvakesari pressured her to falsely tell the board and regulators that the bank had hit certain goals. She said she was fired after she pushed back, even though internal documents show she was an “exemplary” performer who exceeded expectations.

Citigroup denies the claims in its filing.

Martin previously worked in senior roles at other big Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, according to her LinkedIn page. She said in her lawsuit that she was reluctant to leave JPMorgan but that Citigroup assured her she would be given “a long-term leadership position.” 

After starting as a chief administrative officer, she was promoted to interim data transformation chair, having helped the bank come up with a plan to comply with the OCC’s requirements in the data governance case.

The case is Kathleen Martin v. Citibank N.A., 24-cv-03949, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsCiti Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Compliance Worker’s Retaliation Suit

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue