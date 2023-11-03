Citi to Cardholders: Go Paperless or Else

Some Citigroup credit-card customers are getting a stark warning from the bank: Go paperless or lose access to your online account.

Banks and credit-card companies have been nudging customers to give up paper statements for years. Aside from the environmental benefits of not printing millions of pages, banks have said switching to digital statements is also a cost-saving measure.

Citi’s policy is one of the harshest yet for the holdouts. The effort is part of a beta program rolled out to a small number of customers who access accounts online but still get paper statements, a Citigroup representative said.

The bank didn’t say how many customers received these messages. Though the policy requires customers to enroll in paperless billing to continue using their account online, they can switch back to paper later and retain access to the bank’s site and app, the representative said.

Barry Schneider had ignored prodding from banks to give up paper statements over the years, as he prefers to track his finances the old-fashioned way.

When he logged in to pay his credit-card bill last month, Citi gave him the ultimatum. If he wanted to keep receiving monthly paper statements, he would have to start making check payments by mail, too.

“We’re requiring you to go Paperless to maintain digital access to your account," the site said.

Attorneys and consumer advocates say the policy tests the limits of federal laws that require credit-card companies to mail customers paper statements at least once a month, unless they opt out in favor of digital delivery. The rules don’t specify whether customers are entitled to digital access to their accounts.

“It does not sound legal to me," said Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates.

Those regulations fall under the purview of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, say attorneys and consumer advocates.

The agency declined to comment.

Paperless push

Banks and credit-card companies have more often asked their customers to go paperless with requests over email or when they log in. For many customers, the frequent prodding worked.

Roughly two-thirds of credit-card customers have enrolled in paperless billing as of last year, up from 36% in 2015, according to the CFPB.

Now that nearly all banking tasks that used to be handled in branches can be done from a smartphone, a complete transition to paperless billing is probably inevitable, said Chelsea Ransom-Cooper, director of financial planning at Zenith Partners.

Most clients at her firm, which primarily serves investors 30 to 50 years old, prefer to monitor their accounts in real time using transaction summaries rather than wait for monthly statements, she said.

“Of course, some people still have the fireproof safe for their estate documents," she said. “But for bank statements, there isn’t necessarily a need as much as there was before."

Old-school paper statements still have their value, consumer advocates say.

Many people prefer to manage their finances on paper. More than a quarter of Americans use paper bank statements to manage their finances, according to a 2020 survey by research group Aite-Novarica.

People who enroll in paperless statements might also be less engaged with their finances overall. A 2015 CFPB report showed that 10% of digital statement PDFs were ever opened. At the time, about 25% of credit cards were enrolled in paperless billing.

Getting the notice

Schneider says giving up paper would disrupt his routine: Every week, he organizes his bills into a stack on his desk so he can review and pay each one when he finds time on the weekend. Losing access to Citi’s site and app would mean he could no longer pay bills online, which he feels is faster and safer than mailing a check or paying by phone.

Unwilling to give up his paper statements for good without a fight, Schneider scoured the fine print of the terms and conditions of the card and complained to the CFPB.

After multiple calls to the bank’s customer-service line, he was able to reinstate the paper billing.

Still, Schneider said he now plans to close his three Citi credit-card accounts.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com