Citi to Cardholders: Go Paperless or Else
Imani Moise ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 3 min read 03 Nov 2023, 09:35 PM IST
SummaryThe bank says it will block access to its app and site if customers refuse to switch to digital bills.
Some Citigroup credit-card customers are getting a stark warning from the bank: Go paperless or lose access to your online account.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less