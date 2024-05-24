Citigroup asks 600 staffers to return to office full-time
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANKS-OFFICE (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Citigroup asks 600 staffers to return to office full-time
(Changes sourcing, adds details on FINRA remote-work policies throughout)
(Changes sourcing, adds details on FINRA remote-work policies throughout)
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.