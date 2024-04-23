Citigroup Selling Maple Bonds in First Sizable Deal Since 2015
Citigroup Inc. is selling a large debt offering in the Canadian-dollar bond market for the first time in nearly a decade as US banks seek to diversify funding after reporting earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is selling a large debt offering in the Canadian-dollar bond market for the first time in nearly a decade as US banks seek to diversify funding after reporting earnings.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message