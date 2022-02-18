Civil Services Exam 2022: Govt to recruit 150 personnel for Indian Railway

Civil Services Exam 2022: Govt to recruit 150 personnel for Indian Railway1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- The advertisement has already been issued inviting applications from the aspirants of the Civil Services Examinations-2022
Indian Railway jobs: The government will recruit 150 personnel for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Group 'A' through Civil Services Examination, 2022.
Accordingly, the government has issued notification effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group A in the list of services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination 2022.
"The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the examination notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011," said a notice issued by the government.
The advertisement has already been issued inviting applications from the aspirants of the Civil Services Examinations-2022.
Probation
The candidates recruited to IRMS will be on probation for a period of two years during which they will undergo training for two years. If the period of training has to be extended in any case due to the training having not been completed satisfactorily the total period of probation will be correspondingly extended. Even if the work during the period of probation in the working is found not to be satisfactory, the total period of probation will be extended as considered.
Training
All the probationers will be required to undergo training for a period of 2 years in accordance with the prescribed training syllabus for the particular Service/post at such places and in such manner and pass such examination during this period as the Government may determine from time to time.
