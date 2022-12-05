CJI Chandrachud says he moonlighted as radio jockey at All India Radio

Moonlighting means taking up side gigs for some extra cash while having regular employment. At the conference, CJI Chandrachud said, “Not many are aware of this, but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my early 20s in All India Radio (AIR), doing programs like 'Play It Cool', 'Date with You', or 'Sunday Request'." CJI Chandrachud also revealed that he has a love for music and after he’s home, he listens to it.