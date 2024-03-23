CJI DY Chandrachud says SC hearing video 'doctored' to troll him: 'I just shifted my position...'
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the Supreme Court has put all its important hearing on live streaming platform. “…we can also get trolled as a result of that,” he said.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recalled the time he was trolled on social media over a "doctored" clip from a Supreme Court hearing. Speaking at the 21st Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers in Bengaluru on Saturday. the CJI said he was called "arrogant" over that video.