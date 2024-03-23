Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the Supreme Court has put all its important hearing on live streaming platform. “…we can also get trolled as a result of that,” he said.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recalled the time he was trolled on social media over a "doctored" clip from a Supreme Court hearing. Speaking at the 21st Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers in Bengaluru on Saturday. the CJI said he was called "arrogant" over that video.

"We live in times of social media where the work which we do is contently assessed. The Supreme Court of India has put all its important hearing on live streaming platform and we are watched all over the country. But we can also get trolled as a result of that," Chandrachud said.

He said that just four or five days ago when a hearing was underway, "I had a little pain in my back, so all that I did was I placed my elbows in my armchair in the court and I just shifted my position in the chair."

"That video was doctored...there was big amount of social media comment that the Chief Justice of India is so arrogant that he got up in the midst of an important argument in the court," Chandrachud said.

"What they didn't tell you was that all he did was only to shift his position in the chair. 24 years of judging can be a little strenuous which I have put in. I didn't leave the court. I only shifted my position but I was subject to vicious abuse, trolling, the knives were out," the CJI said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He, however, said he believes a judge's "shoulders are broad enough, and the ultimate confidence which we have is of common citizens in the work which we do".

‘Not enough to have separate female washrooms’ In his speech, the CJI said the mere increase in the number of women in the judiciary is not enough. He stressed on the importance of providing adequate facilities to women, particularly in district courts.

"It must be highlighted that the women have distinct sanitation need as compared to men, especially with regard to menstrual hygene...it is not enough to have separate female washrooms, but such washroom must be female friendly, providing for the unique sanitation needs," Chandrachud said.

He informed that only a meagre 6.7 percent of districts courts across India have washrooms that are female friendly and have the facility of sanitary napkin vending machines. "...This should happen at district courts across the nation...," CJI Chandrachud stated.

