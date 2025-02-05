‘Claim your Feast’: Swiggy Dineout encourages voter turnout in Delhi Elections; offers upto 50% discount - How to claim

Swiggy Dineout is offering discounts to encourage voter participation in the 2025 Delhi elections. According to a post by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Delhiites can get up to 50 percent off on their dining bills by showing their inked finger after voting.

Delhi Elections 2025 VOTING LIVE Taking to X, CEO Delhi shared the offer image of Swiggy Dineout, which stated, “Cast your vote, claim your feast. Show your inked finger and get upto 50 percent off on dining bills.”

The post by CEO captioned, “Delhi is voting with its heart… on 5 February 2025! This is the opportunity for Delhiites to raise their voice and play their part in democracy. Voting is not just a right, but also a duty.”

Delhi election 2025 latest update Polling is underway at 13,766 stations to decide the fate of 699 candidates. Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The AAP is eyeing for its third consecutive term by relying on its governance record and welfare schemes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The key seats in the elections include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj.

