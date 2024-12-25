A class 11 student was brutally stabbed to death in a market in Haryana's Faridabad. A police official informed news agency PTI that 10 people had been apprehended in the case.

The horrific incident has raised alarm as it was found that the victim's family had approached the police to file a complaint against the death threats that the victim, Anshul, received, days before being allegedly stabbed.

Threats on Instagram The family had expressed concern after Anshul received death threats on Instagram a few days ago. Anshul's family accused the police of inaction. They alleged that the police officials were "laughing off" the matter, reported PTI.

Narrating the incident, Anshul's sister, Anjali, said that her brother had an argument with the accused some days back. The accused, identified as Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama, along with some other men, had gone to the market on Tuesday. It was on this day that these men attacked Anshul with sticks and knives.

Soon after the assault, Anjali and some locals rushed to help the victim and took him to the hospital. However, Anshul succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. According to police, the victim was stabbed 14 times.

Anmol, a friend of the deceased, informed the police that the accused wanted to spread hooliganism in the Baslewa colony and used to sell drugs. He further alleged that the accused would often misbehave with the girls in the area.

Why was Anshul killed? This comes days after Anshul reportedly had an argument with the accused. According to Anmol's statement, the accused killed Anshul to take revenge.

The police registered an FIR against 10 people after the victim's sister filed a complaint. The police arrested Mathur, Dhama and 10 others in the case and further investigation is underway.