A horrific case of violence in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district has left a Class 11 student severely injured, with three of his fingers severed in a brutal attack.

The student, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, was on his way to an exam when he was ambushed. His family claims the attack was fueled by caste tensions, allegedly stemming from his team’s victory in a kabaddi match against higher-caste opponents, News 18 reported.

Police have detained two minors and a 19-year-old in connection with the incident. However, authorities are also investigating whether the attack was linked to a different motive—an alleged romantic relationship between the victim and a girl from a higher caste.

According to initial reports by News 18, the victim’s father filed a complaint citing the kabaddi match as the reason for the assault.

However, a senior police officer stated that investigations suggest the violence may have also been triggered by the victim’s purported relationship with the sister of one of the detained attackers, who belongs to the Thevar community.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the attack took place in broad daylight when the student was travelling by bus. The assailants allegedly stopped the vehicle, dragged him out, and violently assaulted him, severing three fingers on his left hand.

When the victim’s father tried to intervene, he was also beaten, sustaining serious head injuries. The attackers fled as bystanders rushed to help the victims.

The injured student was initially taken to Srivaikundam Government Hospital before being shifted to Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where doctors attempted to reattach his severed fingers through surgery.