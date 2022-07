The death of a Class 12 student of a private school in Kilacheri village of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu has triggered protests in the area. The girl was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in the district.

Police said that it has been reported to them that she died by suicide (hanging). An FIR has been registered, Deputy Inspector General of Police, M Sathiya Priya told reporters.

The investigation into the matter is transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID).

As the news of the girl's death spread, her parents and relatives held a demonstration in Thekkalur village in the Tiruppur district.

Anticipating protests, police personnel were deployed at the school premises after the incident.

"CB-CID has started an investigation into the case. Police personnel have been deployed at the school premises," DIG Kancheepuram district said.

Police Superintendent P Cephas Kalyan said a complaint has been received stating that there are suspicions about the girl's death.

As per a recent direction of the Madras High Court in a similar case, the autopsy by a team of doctors, would be videographed and the matter would be dealt with by the CB-CID, he said.

DIG Kancheepuram has said that the CB-CID has started an investigation into the case, according to the news agency ANI.

On July 13, a 17-year-old girl student died in Kallakurichi district. Demanding justice, the child's relatives and locals held protests and later, the region witnessed violence over the issue.

(With agency inputs)