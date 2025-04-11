Class 7 student assaults teacher with iron rod after being caught cheating in exam in Hyderabad

In a sad incident, a 12-year-old government school student in Hyderabad's Begumpet area allegedly assaulted his teacher with an iron rod in the school premises on Wednesday, as he was upset following being caught copying in his final exams, reported Times of India.

Advertisement

According to the report, the Begumpet police received a complaint from the government high school teacher in Bandipet, who alleged that he was assaulted by a class 7 student with an iron rod.

"Teacher Venugopal was assaulted with a rod used for roping the bell. He sustained a minor injury, and is out of danger. We have registered an assault case," TOI quoted Begumpet inspector B Prasada Rao as saying.

Meanwhile, school principal Chandrashekhar Sharma mentioned that the incident took place on Wednesday when the student allegedly hit the teacher after the exam. "The teacher along with others, went to the police station to sort out the issue," the daily quoted the police as saying.

Hyderabad district education officer (DEO) R Rohini said, as TOI quoted, "It was the first day of the exams. The teacher caught the boy copying, separated the boy from other students and allowed him to write the exam. After the exam was over, the student assaulted the teacher. After the incident, the family members of the boy and the locals met the teacher and apologised for the student's behaviour."

Advertisement

Teacher withdraws complaint: Keeping in view of the student's academic future, the teacher agreed to withdraw the complaint.

Read More

The police inspector B Prasada Rao said that a notice was issued to the family members of the boy since the offender is a juvenile. "After the investigation, he will be produced before the juvenile justice board," the copy added.